Attention Viewers: System Upgrades

Over the next few weeks, to better improve our on-air services, your Southern Oregon Public Television will be upgrading the playback systems for your three channels: SOPTV-PBS, SOPTV World and SOPTV CREATE.

This upgrade should not disrupt any of your broadcasts. But, if you lose signals, please re-scan the channels on your television monitor. This should return your channel settings to normal.

To repeat: if you should lose your SOPTV signals over the next few weeks as we upgrade our playback systems please re-scan the channels on your television monitor to normalize your channel settings.

Thank You.