The Best of Trains Around North America

Monday, December 3 at 8:00 p.m.

For more than a quarter of a century, Great Scenic Railway Journeys and its creator, Robert Van Camp, have captured the world of Tourist Railway Adventures. In this anniversary special, Robert has selected his top 10 favorite rail journeys in North America. More than just a tour, these stories capture railroads as they defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and re-writing the history of North America’s transportation. Hosted by Grammy-winning musician and storyteller David Holt, this program looks at our favorite profiles, telling the unforgettable stories of historic and scenic tourist railroads from across the country. A number of these profiles have been updated since their original broadcast.