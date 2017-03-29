Tuesday, April 4 at 11:00 p.m.

Beyond Standing Rock is a new documentary that shines a spotlight on the conflict surrounding the Dakota Access pipeline and the struggle for Native American sovereignty. Over the course of this past fall, dramatic confrontations between Native American protesters and riot-clad law enforcement were seen worldwide. The protests became a symbol for Native Americans’ fight for sovereignty and self-determination over its own lands and resources. The documentary digs in deep behind those headlines, into the tug-of-war between climate activists and the need for energy infrastructure, between Native American tribes and the U.S. government, reopening old wounds from broken treaties and a brutal history. From plans to overturn national monuments designations to legislation to fast-track energy infrastructure on Indian lands, there is a great deal at stake for the oil and gas industry, for tribal leaders and for local citizens with the transfer of power in the White House.