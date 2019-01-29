Black History Month 2019

Primetime programs that celebrate the African American Experience with Black History Month on SOPTV include:

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrating Black Americana – Monday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m.

Independent Lens: Black Memorabilia – Monday, Feb. 4 at 11 p.m.

Finding Your Roots: Freedom Tales – Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.

Redeeming Uncle Tom: The Josiah Henson Story – Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 11 p.m.

Sammy Davis Jr. : I Gotta Be Me – Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m.

From the Streets to the Stage: The Journey of Fredrick Davis – Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 11 p.m.

Oregon’s Black Pioneers: An Oregon Experience – Monday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

American Experience: Roads to Memphis – Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.