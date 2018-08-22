Blackstone Publishing’s Largest Warehouse Sale & Family Fair

Saturday, October 6

Blackstone Publishing opens its Warehouse Doors to the Public to sell their fantastic books & audiobooks for $5 each!

Plus, bring your kids to the large Family Fair with games, food, music, a raffle, narrator auditions and more!

ALL BOOKS & AUDIOBOOKS $5

100% OF ALL PROFITS GO TO JPR AND SOPTV

Press Release:

Blackstone Publishing (formerly Blackstone Audio) is “doing it again,” but bigger and better, with an expanded reprise of their hugely popular Warehouse Sale and Family Fair fundraiser on Saturday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blackstone will open its warehouse and offer nearly 10,000 copies of hundreds of new CD audio books and hardcover & paperback books and for just $5 each, with all profits going to JPR and SOPTV.

Print titles will include the best-selling Loved by P.C. & Kristen Cast and Summit by Harry Farthing, while audiobooks will include titles from Disney (Frozen, Tangled, Toy Story and more), Marvel (Avengers, Captain America and Ant-man), The Princess Collection, Monsters, Inc, Pirates of the Caribbean, Christmas with Tucker, Andrew Jackson’s America: 1824-1850, United States in World War II, 21st Century Dead, Dog Soldiers, Lisbon, NYPD Red 2, OF Poseidon, C.S. Lewis, Tale of Two Cities, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Painted Girls and many, many more titles!

In addition to the great book & audiobook bargains, the Family Fair will have fun things to do such as a dunk tank, ring toss, bounce house, other carnival-like games, a live DJ, food, face painting, a great raffle for fantastic gifts, and much more.

Also, being reprised at the event is a hugely popular activity – people can record in Blackstone’s studios and audition to be a narrator. Signups should be done prior to the event due to limited availability at www.blackstonepublishing.com/warehousesale.

Plus, with purchases event-goers will get a free Blackstone cloth bag, and a coupon for a free audiobook on Downpour.com.

“We want to give people in the valley an opportunity to acquire our books and audio books for just $5, and we want to support JPR and SOPTV,” said Josh Stanton, Blackstone’s CEO, “This will be our last warehouse event, so we hope people take advantage of the sale and have fun at the Fair.”

Rick Bleiweiss, Blackstone’s Head of Business Development stated, “Prior Warehouse Sales and Family Fairs have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Library Foundation, the Ashland Food Bank and two fire departments, and this one should do the same for JPR and SOPTV -Blackstone will donate 100% of the profit that the event raises to them.”

Paul Westhelle, JPR’s Executive Director commented, “JPR is thrilled to be one of the beneficiaries of this year’s Blackstone Audio Sale. Like Blackstone, JPR believes in the power of storytelling to feed our curiosity, engage our imagination, create empathy and celebrate what it means to be human.”

“Blackstone Publishing and SOPTV strive to deliver content that educates, enlightens, inspires and entertains. SOPTV is honored to be a beneficiary of this year’s Blackstone Publishing Warehouse Sale,” said Mark Stanislawski, President and CEO, SOPTV.

Blackstone, now the largest independent audio book company in the nation, has more than 12,000 unabridged titles available in multiple formats. In its 31 years in existence, Blackstone has garnered hundreds of Earphones Awards, 16 Audie Awards and Grammy Awards.

In 2015 Blackstone began publishing print books and ebooks, and is publishing titles by James Clavell, PC & Kristin Cast, Don Winslow, Louis L’Amour, Shelley Shepard Gray, Gregory McDonald, Rex Picket, Natasha Boyd, Nicholas Sansbury Smith, Daniel Hecht, and many other great authors.

The Blackstone Warehouse Sale will be open to the public on Saturday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blackstone facility: 31 Mistletoe Road, at the corner of Siskiyou Boulevard and Mistletoe Road, in Ashland.

There will be limited on-site parking, plus a shuttle will run all day to and from Downtown Ashland (in front of the Ashland Springs Hotel on Main Street at the corner of 1st Street) and the Sale/Fair.

For more information: Contact Donald Follmer at 541-488-6035 ext. 1035 or email: donald.follmer@blackstoneaudio.com.

–end-