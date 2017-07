Saturday, August 5 at 11:00 p.m.

Susan, noticing a pattern in a string of London murders, contacts her old friends from Bletchley – Millie, Lucy and Jean – to try to identify the killer. Treating the crimes like a code to be cracked, the women gather all available information and evidence and then, through a sequence of clever deductions, determine how the killer is finding his victims and where a missing girl must have been abducted. Can they reach her before the killer claims his fifth victim?