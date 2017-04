Sunday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m.

The 40th annual middle school and high school regional Brain Bowl Championships. Brain Bowl is a local academic team competition that is similar to Jeopardy. The SOPTV Brain Bowl event features the best and brightest academic teams from the local area. This year the Brain Bowl program consists of four championship matches: Division 1 (large schools) and Division 2 (small schools) for both middle and high school teams.