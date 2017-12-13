Breathless, Part 1

Thursday, December 14 at 10:34 p.m.

Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean, “Smash”) stars as a brilliant London surgeon in 1961, when doctors were treated like gods and acted the part. Also starring in this stylish story of a dark secret amid the complexities of the sexual revolution are Zoe Boyle (“Downton Abbey”), Catherine Steadman (“Mansfield Park”), Iain Glen (“Downton Abbey”), Natasha Little (“Case Histories”), Oliver Chris (“Sharpe’s Challenge”), Joanna Page (Love Actually) and Shaun Dingwall (“Touching Evil”). Otto, a surgeon married to Elizabeth, has eyes for new nurse Angela. Angela’s sister, Jean, is engaged to Otto’s colleague Richard. Inspector Mulligan snoops around. Jean and Richard’s marriage gets off to a rocky start. Otto makes a breakthrough with Angela. Mulligan gives Elizabeth a menacing message.