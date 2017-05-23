Brit Floyd – The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show

Thursday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m.

“Money”



The Brit Floyd show has truly become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world’s greatest live tribute to Pink Floyd. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Division Bell tour, complete with circle screen and multiple moving light design, lasers, inflatables and theatrics, a Brit Floyd show really is as close as fans will ever get to experiencing the magnificence of a Pink Floyd show live. More than a tribute, it’s as good as they say. Believe the hype and don’t miss it!