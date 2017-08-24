Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy

Sunday, September 3 at 12:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

Why has the Broadway musical proven to be such fertile territory for Jewish artists of all kinds? From Broadway’s golden age, names like Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, the Gershwin’s, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim immediately come to mind. More recently, Broadway babies such as Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman and Andrew Lippa represent a sampling of the Jewish talents who continue to leave their mark on musical theater. Filmmaker Michael Kantor focuses on this central question left largely unaddressed in his Emmy-winning Broadway: The American Musical, combining interviews with performance footage, including many of the rousing anthems and timeless ballads America has loved for a century.