Sunday, March 25 starting at 8:00 p.m.

Episode 1

Lucille, two days late due to the snow and ill, is called from her sick bed to assist with a breech birth. A single mother plans to give up her baby for adoption, but Trixie is concerned that her blood type might cause problems for baby.

Episode 2

Lucille faces racism and prejudice when a new mother becomes ill. Sister Winifred is keen to have fathers be more involved in the care of their babies.