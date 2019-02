Picture Shows: Violet Buckle (ANNABELLE APSION), Fred Buckle (CLIFF PARISI)

Airs Sundays at 8 p.m., beginning March 31.

At the

start of season eight, it’s spring of 1964 and everyone is excited for the

Queen’s Royal Birth. With the additions of two new Sisters, who have been sent

to live and work with the team in Poplar, Nonnatus House feels full once more.