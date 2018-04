Monday, April 30 at 9:00 p.m.

A photographic essay showcasing a remarkable collection of images taken by Grants Pass Daily Courier publisher, Amos E. “Boss” Voorhies.Bicycling around the region in the late 1880s and early 1900s, he took thousands of photos of people to document life in southern Oregon. The photos are being restored and digitized by Lloyd Smith, a self described “photo and history nut” raised in the Rogue Valley.