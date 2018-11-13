The Carpenters Close to You and Christmas Memories (My Music)

Monday, November 26 at 9:30 p.m.

MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CLOSE TO YOU is a music-filled documentary that traces the Carpenters’ career through the eyes of Richard Carpenter and the group’s friends in the music business, features all of their top recording hits, including “(They Long to Be)Close to You,” “Top of the World,” “Hurting Each Other,” “Only Yesterday,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.”

MY MUSIC Presents THE CARPENTERS: CHRISTMAS MEMORIES is a special holiday program starring beloved brother-sister recording duo Richard and Karen Carpenter, the most successful American recording act of the 1970s. The all-new program focuses entirely on the Carpenters’ perennially popular Christmas music offering favorites “The Christmas Song,” “Winter Wonderland,” White Christmas” and more.