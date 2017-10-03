Carry On: Finding Hope in the Canyon

Wednesday, October 4 at 11:00 p.m.

A journey through Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy into one of the most incredible natural wonders of the world. Fourteen year-old Anthony Castle has a dream: to hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. But his illness has taken his ability to walk. Join him in his quest to do the unimaginable: the 20-mile hike to the bottom of one of the largest canyons on earth in a wheelchair, something that has never been done before.

Twenty-eight pairs of legs and 350 pounds of gear and food later, they face the dangers of the Canyon. Days before the journey is set to begin, the progression of the disease jeopardizes his dream.Carry On follows Anthony and his family through the challenges of dealing with a muscle-deteriorating disease and the tenacity to take on dreams of any size.