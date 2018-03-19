Celtic Thunder: Legacy

Sunday, March 25 at 1:18 p.m.

Since its inception in August 2007 Celtic Thunder has wowed audiences the world over with their crisp vocal harmonies and powerful ensemble numbers. They bring Celtic Thunder twist to an eclectic mix of songs while introducing music from their homeland and traversing with ease the genres of folk, traditional Irish, adult contemporary, rock and classical crossover.

Now the global Irish singing sensation that is Celtic Thunder present ‘Legacy’, their new stage show, album and companion DVD project. Produced by Sharon Browne (show) and David Munro (album), “Legacy” takes the awesome power of world music and live performance is to the next level.

In “Legacy” Celtic Thunder creates a perfect blend of entertainment and tradition, delivering the best of their much loved ensemble numbers with selections from their 9 tours to date. “Legacy” sees Celtic Thunder soloists Colm Keegan, Keith Harkin, Ryan Kelly, Emmett O’Hanlon and Neil Byrne joined by guest artist Damian McGinty, a former cast mate and original member of Celtic Thunder.

Along with featuring Celtic Thunder’s popular ensemble performances, “Legacy” also offers a wide variety of solo hits and fan favorites such as Damian’s “Buachaille On Eirne”, Ryan’s “Ride On”, Keith’s “The Mountains of Mourne”, Neil’s “Noreen”, Emmett’s “Danny Boy”, and contemporary hits “Falling Slowly” and “Black Velvet Band.”

As always, Celtic Thunder are backed by the amazing eight-piece Celtic Thunder Band on strings, guitars, percussion, whistles, pipes and more and are led by musical director is David Munro, who also plays keyboards in the show.