Changes to SOPTV’s Daytime Schedule (July 15, 2019)

SOPTV is implementing changes to the daytime schedule, primarily affecting the children’s programming. Part of these changes include the addition of an all-new PBS KIDS program, Molly of Denali. Beginning July 15, 2019, SOPTV’s daytime schedule (Programs with a new time slot are in bold):

AM

6:00         BBC World News

6:30         Priscilla’s Yoga Stretches

7:00         Wild Kratts

7:30         *Molly of Denali

8:00          Curious George

8:30          Let’s Go Luna!

9:00          Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

9:30          Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood

10:00        Pinkalicious & Peterrific

10:30        Sesame Street

11:00        Dino Train

11:30        Sit & Be Fit

12:00        Painting & Art Programming

12:30        Cooking Programming

1:00          Cooking Programming

1:30          Travel Programming

2:00          Splash and Bubbles

2:30          Ready, Jet Go

3:00          Nature Cat

3:30          Wild Kratts

4:00          Molly of Denali

4:30          Odd Squad

5:00          Odd Squad

5:30          Arthur

6:00          Programming Varies

6:30          Nightly Business Report

7:00           PBS NewsHour

 

 

