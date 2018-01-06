Tuesday, January 16 at 11:00 p.m.

City Rising illuminates the history of discriminatory laws and practices at the root of the gentrification and affordable housing crisis in the United States, revealing how gentrification is traditionally molded and dictated by those in power. Through the stories of California’s rapidly developing urban centers, City Rising features a growing movement of advocacy as communities fight gentrification and seek responsible development across the state. People of color who cherish their neighborhood’s culture and sense of community mobilize against unsustainable rents and other forces that are pushing neighbors into homelessness.