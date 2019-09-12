Close Up: A look at October’s Documentaries

Here is a sample of some of the new documentaries from “Frontline,” “P.O.V,” and “Independent Lens” airing on SOPTV this month.

Frontline: The Crown Prince

Airs Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. Frontline investigates the rise of the young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his vision for the future, his handling of dissent, and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

P.O.V.: Blowin’ Up

Airs Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. Working within a broken criminal justice system, a team of rebel heroines work to change the way women arrested for prostitution are prosecuted. With intimate camerawork that lingers on details and brings the Queens criminal courtroom to life, <em>BLOWIN’ UP</em> celebrates acts of steadfast defiance, even as it reveals the hurdles these women must face.

Independent Lens: Made in Boise

Airs Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. Go inside the lives of four surrogates in Boise, Idaho and the intended parents whose children they carry. The film follows the women as they navigate the rigors of pregnancy and the mixed feelings of their own families, who struggle to understand their choice to risk the physical and emotional complications of carrying babies for someone else.

P.O.V.: The Feeling of Being Watched

Airs Monday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. One woman’s quest to investigate and uncover one of the largest pre-9/11 counterterrorism probes conducted on domestic soil, right in her suburban Chicago hometown.

P.O.V: América

Airs Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m.

When Diego’s grandmother América injures herself, and his father— América’s sole caretaker—is imprisoned for negligence, Diego returns to his hometown of Colima, Mexico, to care for her.

