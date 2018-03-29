Tuesday, April 10 at 11:00 p.m.

Colliding Dreams, from award-winning filmmakers Joseph Dorman (“Arguing the World”) and Oren Rudavsky (POV “Hiding and Seeking”), is a documentary on one of today’s most explosive issues – the question of Zionism and the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The film is a searching and dramatic exploration of the dream of a Jewish state and its impact on both Jews and Arabs, unfolding across the broad canvas of one hundred fifty years of history from 19th century Europe to the modern Middle East. Told through the remarkable lives and voices of Jews and Palestinians living in the Middle East today, Colliding Dreams weaves together past and present, ideas and passions, wars and peace talks, brilliant minds with the voices of ordinary citizens to develop a film portrait of sensitivity and depth like none before of the story of Zionism and its controversies.