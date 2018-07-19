Sunday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m.

In October of 2015, tens of thousands of people came to Washington DC for an incredible night of music dedicated to raise awareness for a top health crisis, addiction. Musicians, politicians, athletes, authors and journalists joined together in support of the 45 million Americans and their families impacted by addiction and recovery. The Concert to Face Addiction took place on the National Mall and featured performances by Joe Walsh, Steven Tyler, Sheryl Crow, Jonathan Butler and Jason Isbell (just to name a few), with special appearances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and President Barack Obama.