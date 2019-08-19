COUNTRY MUSIC Episode Descriptions

Step back in time and journey through the compelling history of a truly American art form when COUNTRY MUSIC, a new eight-part, 16-hour film directed by Ken Burns, and produced by Burns and his long-time collaborators Dayton Duncan and Julie Dunfey.

101: The Rub (Beginnings – 1933)

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

See how what was first called “hillbilly music” reaches new audiences through phonogrpahs and radio, and launches the careers of country music’s first big stars, the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers.

102: Hard Times (1933 – 1945)

Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

Watch as Nashville becomes the heart of the country music industry. The genre grows in popularity during the Great Depression and World War II as America falls in love with singing cowboys, Texas Swing, and the Grand Ole Opry’s Roy Acuff.

103:The Hillbilly Shakespeare (1945 – 1953)

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

See how the bluegrass sound spreads in post-war America, and meet honky-tonk star Hank Williams, whose songs of surprising emotional depth are derived from his troubled and tragically short life.

104: I Can’t Stop Loving You (1953 – 1963)

Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

Travel to Memphis, where Sun Studios artists Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley usher in the era of rockabilly. Ray Charles crosses America’s racial divide by recording a country album. Patsy Cline shows off Music City’s smooth new Nashville Sound.

105:The Sons and Daughters of America (1964 -1968)

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

See how country music reflects a changing America, with Loretta Lynn speaking to women everywhere, Merle Haggard becoming “The Poet of the Common Man” and audiences looking beyond race to embrace Charley Pride.

106: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968 – 1972)

Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

Learn how country music responds to a nation divided by the Vietnam War, as Army captain turned songwriter Kris Kirstofferson sets a new lyrical standard, and artists like Bob Dylan and the Byrds find a recording home in Nashville.

107: Are Your Sure Hank Done It This Way? (1973 – 1983)

Airs Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

Witness a vibrant era in country music, with Dolly Parton finding mainstream success; Hank Williams, Jr. and Rosanne Cash emerging from their famous fathers’ shadows; and Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings launching the “Outlaw” movement.

108:Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’ (1984 -1996)

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. (reairing at 10 p.m.)

Learn how “New Traditionalists” like George Strait, Randy Travis, and the Judds help country music stay true to its roots. Witness both the rise of superstar Garth Brooks and the return of an aging Johnny Cash to the industry he helped create.