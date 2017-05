Saturday, June 10 at 6:00 p.m. & Sunday, June 11 at 1:30 p.m.

Roy Clark, Glenn Campbell and MY MUSIC bring back the most memorable songs to crossover the country and pop charts from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Classic country pop tunes that are sure to strike a chord with your Welk crowd. The program features new live performances, and classic clips from Tammy Wynette, Buck Owens, Johnny Cash and more.