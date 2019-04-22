Cynthia Erivo: Live from Lincoln Center

Friday, May 10 at 9 p.m.

Bursting onto the

scene with her star-making performance in The Color Purple, Cynthia Erivo is swiftly approaching

the haloed EGOT status. The classically trained actor—she graduated from the

famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art—with a powerhouse voice already has a Tony,

Grammy, and Emmy Award under her belt, and is now seamlessly making the

transition from Broadway to the big screen. During this momentous time in her

career, Erivo brings her rich vocals and radical talent to The Appel Room for a

soulful evening of song.