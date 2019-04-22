Cynthia Erivo: Live from Lincoln Center

Friday, May 10 at 9 p.m.
Bursting onto the
scene with her star-making performance in The Color Purple, Cynthia Erivo is swiftly approaching
the haloed EGOT status. The classically trained actor—she graduated from the
famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art—with a powerhouse voice already has a Tony,
Grammy, and Emmy Award under her belt, and is now seamlessly making the
transition from Broadway to the big screen. During this momentous time in her
career, Erivo brings her rich vocals and radical talent to The Appel Room for a
soulful evening of song.