David Letterman: The Mark Twain Prize

Monday, November 20 at 10:00 p.m.

This year, the Kennedy Center has selected Emmy Award-winning comedian, David Letterman as the recipient of the 2017 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Letterman has been hailed as one of the most innovative and influential broadcasters in the history of television. In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of Late Night (NBC) and The Late Show (CBS), surpassing his mentor, Johnny Carson, for the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history. As a writer, producer and performer, Letterman is one of the most-nominated people in Emmy Award history, with 52 nominations, resulting in 10 wins. Letterman is also a Peabody Award winner and a Kennedy Center Honoree.