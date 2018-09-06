Death in Paradise, Season 3: Episode 2

Saturday, September 29 at 10:00 p.m.

Thea Holmes stands in on the set of a horror film for her friend, Lexi Cunningham. However, Thea is then found dead on the set, having been poisoned. Humphrey learns that Thea was imprisoned years ago for a mugging she committed that went wrong, but is convinced that it should have been Lexi who died, not Thea. He interrogates screenwriter Arnold Finch, who admits that he openly disliked Lexi. Humphrey also learns that Arnold was searching poisons up online. As Humphrey continues his investigations, a suspect dies – appearing to have committed suicide, although Humphrey is not convinced, and looks deeper into the investigation, determined to not let the case close.