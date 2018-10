Saturday, October 13 at 10:00 p.m.

Flight attendant Natasha Thiebert is found dead on a stay in Saint Marie. Humphrey investigates and discovers she had been informed of a promotion hours before her murder. Evidence suggests the pilot, Adam Frost, had been in Natasha’s room prior to her death. The team finds a bottle of poison in Adam’s room with his fingerprints, but Humphrey believes it’s a setup!