Saturday, October 20 at 10:00 p.m.

Saint Marie’s commerce minister is believed to have committed suicide, by evidence of a suicide note, but the angle of the gun wound suggests murder. Humphrey looks into the minister’s death and learns that he had an affair with his aide, Lena. When Lena is interviewed in the presence of her godfather, Martin, it is revealed that Martin is Camille’s father, who deserted her when she was six!