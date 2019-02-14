Sculptor Albert Paley and Mechanic Jesse James.

Airs Tuesday, March 26 at 9 p.m. and Thursday, March 28 at 2 a.m.

Renowned metal sculptor Albert Paley, who began his career as a jeweler, has become one of the most distinguished and influential metalsmiths in the world. Jesse James, an expert mechanic, owner of the custom motorcycle bike shop West Coast Choppers, and host of the Discovery Channel’s Monster Garage, known for celebrating the best in American craftsmanship.

As his own career, business and artistic talents were emerging, Jesse looked to Albert Paley as an inspiration. DIALOGUE IN METAL is a collaborative art project that spans the country and challenges Albert and Jesse to process, engage and create — together and apart. They each begin a sculpture in their home studio, with Albert in Rochester, New York, and Jesse in Austin, Texas. Then, they switch sculptures as Albert forges and welds the metal to finish Jesse’s work and Jesse finishes Albert’s piece with his sheet metal artistry. The only dialogue throughout the project is through the metal itself. In the end, each sculpture reflects the style and personality of both artists.