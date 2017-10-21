Doc Martin: Born with a Shotgun

Friday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Sleepless nights are taking their toll on Martin and Louisa. Tempers are frayed as they try to find ways to comfort their constantly wailing baby. Aunt Ruth has problems of her own: She is dealing with an intruder on the farm who has stolen the hub caps from her car. The thief is identified as Michael Dunwich (Andrew Lee Potts), who lives with his mother Shirley (Miriam Margolyes) on a neighboring farm. Shirley makes an appointment with Martin to discuss the crippling stomach pains she has been suffering. When her son is out of the room,Shirley tells the doc she thinks her son is trying to poison her. The results of the tests on Shirley Dunwich show a heavy concentration of arsenic in her system. The doc immediately calls P.C.Penhale (John Marquez) suspecting that Shirley is actually being poisoned by her son!