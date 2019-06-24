Doc World: A Goat for a Vote

Airs Saturday, July 14 at 7 pm.

A Goat for a Vote follows three students in Kenya competing to become the next school president. Winning the election not only will earn one of them power and respect, but also will guarantee a future role in Kenyan society.

Magdalene has to prove herself in a male-dominated school, which has never elected a female president. She has the difficult task of unifying all girls in her fight for equal rights. Harry, from an impoverished family, hopes to win so that he will be able to take care of his family in the future. He struggles against the popular Said, who is a natural leader with a disarming smile.