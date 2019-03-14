Doc World: Elephant Path – Njaia Njoku

Sunday, April 21 at 7pm

The survival of the last wild herd of forest elephants in the Central African Republic is threatened by civil war and a poaching crisis driven by the global demand for ivory. Elephant Path – Njaia Njoku profiles four passionate guardians of the herd who are bonded by their commitment to these majestic creatures; Sessely Bernard, a tracker from the local Bayaka tribe, Andrea Turkalo, an American field biologist, Zephirine Mbele an eco-guard hired to fight off poachers and Nir Kalron, an Israeli who uses his military background to train the eco-guards when things really get rough. An indelible tale of devotion set against the luminous beauty of the “Village of Elephants” in the heart of the Central African Rainforest.