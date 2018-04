Saturday, May 5 at 10:00 p.m.

When a French chef is found murdered in the freezer of a restaurant the night after an impromptu police raid, Bill Hobart quickly finds himself becoming the chief suspect in the case — especially when it appears the victim, Phillipe, has probably been beaten to death, and Hobart himself admits to dealing out some punishment during the raid. What could possibly have driven Hobart to resort to this kind of violence? What was the point of his late night raid?