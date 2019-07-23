Airs Sunday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m., 7:30 and 9:00 p.m. Encore airing Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

In anticipation of the September 2019 premiere of the Downton Abbey feature film, DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! is a nostalgic celebration of all aspects of the most successful British drama ever – the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations and dazzling costumes.

Propelled by ticklish teases from the upcoming movie and featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators, this new PBS live special will remind viewers of the many reasons they adored the series.

DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! will be broadcast from New York City in front of a studio audience. Planned participants include: Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Julian Fellowes (Creator & Writer), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Liz Trubridge and Gareth Neame (Executive Producers) and surprise guests. Driven by lively conversation between host and guests, DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! will reveal never-before-heard stories from the PBS series plus exclusive clips of the upcoming movie and a warm look back at the most successful period drama in history.

