Airs Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m.
In anticipation of the September 2019 premiere of the upcoming feature film Downton Abbey, DOWNTON ABBEY RETURNS! is a nostalgic celebration of all aspects of the most successful British drama ever – the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations and dazzling costumes. DOWNTON ABBEY RETURNS! features new interviews with the cast of the series, writer/creator Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame, video clips of emotional moments from all six seasons and exclusive sneak peaks from the upcoming movie based on the PBS hit series throughout the program. Hosted by Jim Carter, who portrayed the Crawley family’s much-loved butler Mr. Carson, DOWNTON ABBEY RETURNS! is part of special programming premiering on SOPTV Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m.
PBS special
Underwriters: Public Television Viewers and PBS
Producer/Director:
Bob Marty
Producer: Inky Dinky Worldwide