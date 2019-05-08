Downton Abbey S5 The fifth series, set in 1924, sees the return of our much loved characters in the sumptuous setting of Downton Abbey. As they face new challenges, the Crawley family and the servants who work for them remain inseparably interlinked. MICHELLE DOCKERY as Lady Mary Crawley and HUGH BONNEVILLE as Robert, Earl of Grantham. Photographer: Nick Briggs

Airs Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m.

In anticipation of the September 2019 premiere of the upcoming feature film Downton Abbey, DOWNTON ABBEY RETURNS! is a nostalgic celebration of all aspects of the most successful British drama ever – the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations and dazzling costumes. DOWNTON ABBEY RETURNS! features new interviews with the cast of the series, writer/creator Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame, video clips of emotional moments from all six seasons and exclusive sneak peaks from the upcoming movie based on the PBS hit series throughout the program. Hosted by Jim Carter, who portrayed the Crawley family’s much-loved butler Mr. Carson, DOWNTON ABBEY RETURNS! is part of special programming premiering on SOPTV Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m.

Underwriters: Public Television Viewers and PBS

Producer/Director:

Bob Marty

Producer: Inky Dinky Worldwide