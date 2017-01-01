Eat Fat Get Thin with Dr. Mark Hyman — Separating Fat from Fiction: 10 Fat Facts You Need to Know

From Dr. Hyman’s YouTube blog.

Many of us have long been told that fat makes us fat, contributes to heart disease, and generally erodes our health. Now a growing body of research is debunking our fat-phobia, revealing the health and weight-loss benefits of a higher fat diet rich in eggs, nuts, healthy oils, avocados, and other delicious super-foods. In this new show, Dr.Mark Hyman introduces a new weight-loss and healthy living program based on the latest science and explain how eating fat can help promote weight loss and optimum health. Offering practical tools, meal plans, recipes, and shopping lists, as well as step-by-step, easy-to-follow advice, Eat Fat Get Thin with Dr. Mark Hyman is a cutting edge way to lose weight, prevent disease, and feel good.