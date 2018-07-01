EDUCATION UPDATE & VETERAN BBQ SUCCESS!

This is summer is going to be a busy one for Ben Garcia who heads SOPTV’s Teacher Community Program. Ben is working with Cliff Cowly, at Hedrick Middle School, who is the director of the Young Writers camps. Ben will be teaching the Heritage Writers Camp, which supports local Latinos who are aspiring writers. Ben will also be participating in a number of educational conferences this month in Chicago with PBS Digital Innovators and International Society for Technology Educators (ISTE).

Our Veteran Appreciation BBQ event last month attracted nearly 400 people to the Medford Armory to honor those who served our great country. We screened clips from our newest My Story of Service season and we presented a special recognition in honor of World War II Veteran and POW Walter Haines, who recently passed away. It was a great event that touched a number of people.

One veteran sent us a note following the event:

Thank you for all your help and kindness in the SOPTV series. I have links to other Vets, friends, relatives far and wide outside the SOPTV viewing area. My own “Story” has helped me get closer with many of them. That gift is priceless to me. My Story opened communications with a sister in Washington and another in Los Angeles that I never had been able to have.



Far more important is the way this series allows Vets to communicate in their own words. The series is our voices. In this political climate this is a rare and huge gift.

Our thanks to our sponsors: All Care Health, The Collins Foundation, Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe, and Scott Valley Bank. Our thanks also go to the National Guard, VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics, and Rogue Valley Veterans & Community Outreach. And remember, you can see all the current and prior My Story of Service profiles on our website.

Many thanks also to our members for making this work possible With gratitude,

Mark Stanislawski

President & CEO