Elvis Lives: The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sunday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m. & Monday, September 11 at 11:00 p.m.

Through the magic of modern technology, Elvis Presley is reunited with his original TCB band and back-up singers 25 years after his death, for a unique concert special, featuring Elvis from selected concerts including the Aloha From Hawaii satellite special. This one-of-a-kind concert event has stirred audiences around the world and ignited a passion for the King in a whole new generation of music lovers.

Elvis Lives uses the technique where a recorded past performance is integrated in real time with supporting musicians and singers live on stage. This technique has been used before, but only one song was performed and not before a live audience. Therefore, it is truly a marvel that an entire live concert was performed in this manner. The Elvis Lives concert was staged in August of 2003 at The Pyramid in Memphis, TN in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Elvis’s death.