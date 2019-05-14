Endeavor: Season 6

Premieres Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m.

Shaun Evans sports a new look as DS Endeavour Morse in season 6 of the detective drama Endeavour, the popular prequel to the long-running Inspector Morse series. A coproduction of Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE, the latest installment of Endeavour is set in 1969.

Evans will also be putting his directorial mark on the show, heading behind the camera for the second 90-minute episode of the series. His character will also be facing new challenges, with Morse having started a new role as a uniformed officer at the Woodstock police department and embracing the fashion of the period by growing a moustache.

Alongside Evans, the new series will see celebrated stage and screen actor Roger Allam return as DI Fred Thursday, alongside Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright, Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange, James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn, Sara Vickers as Joan Thursday, Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil and Caroline O’Neill as Win Thursday.

Following the dissolution of the Oxford City Police and the merging with Thames Valley Constabulary at the end of the last series, the new series picks up with the team dispersed as they find their feet in their various new roles. However, despite their separation, the tragic murder of DC George Fancy still hangs over them both collectively and individually, with the case remaining unresolved.