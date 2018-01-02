Endeavour, Season 2: Trove

Friday, January 5 at 10:33 p.m.

Before Inspector Morse, there was the rookie Constable Morse, fed up with police work and ready to nip his career in the bud by handing in his resignation. That is, until a murder turned up that only he could solve. Shaun Evans (The Take, The Virgin Queen) returns for a second season as the young Endeavour Morse, before his signature red Jaguar but with his deductive powers already running in high gear. Four months after DC Endeavour Morse’s brush with death, he returns to duty with Oxford City Police and is reunited with DI Fred Thursday.Morse’s first case involves a John Doe who plummets to his death in what appears to be a routine suicide. When Morse discovers the man’s mysterious final message, he begins to consider seemingly unrelated cases, causing Thursday to worry that Morse’s wounds may have been more in mind than body.