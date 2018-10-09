Estate Planning With SOPTV

By

Whatever your stage in life, it is a good idea to think about and plan for how your affairs will be handled. A few simple steps today can give you peace of mind tomorrow by ensuring that you and your loved ones are well protected. Your estate plan can also be used to support charitable causes that matter most to you, such as the quality programs and education services offered to our community by this station.

Join other loyal public media supporters by requesting your FREE organizer, and then get your estate plan off the ground during National Estate Planning Awareness Week 2018.

First Name:

Last Name:

Email:

Phone:

Address:


City:

State:

Zip Code:

YES, I am interested in getting my ducks in a row!
Send me my FREE Personal Estate Planning Guide (Digital Copy) to help me organize my personal plans.
Send me my FREE Personal Estate Planning Guide (Hard Copy) to help me organize my personal plans.
Send me information on how to support the future of this station through a planned gift.
I have already included this station in my will or other estate plans.

Comments are closed.