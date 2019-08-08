Ethan Bortnick: Generations of Music

Saturday, September 3 at 8:00 p.m. & Sunday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Join the talented young virtuoso for a concert spanning generations and genres. Featuring guests Peter Yarrow (Peter, Paul and Mary), Bethany Yarrow and cellist Rufus Cappadocia, this concert will appeal to audiences of all ages and musical tastes.

TICKETS!

Meet and Greet Ethan Bortnick at his concert in Grants Pass while supporting SOPTV!

Buy your tickets to the Ethan’s concert at the Rogue Theatre in Grants Pass (scheduled for Wednesday, September 25, 2019), before they even go on sale to the public! Or, buy a meet-and-greet pass to ensure you and your family have an amazing experience.

Tickets are $40 each or $75 pair plus a one-year membership to SOPTV! Meet-and-Greet Passes (exclusive to SOPTV) are $60 each or $100 a pair, and include a one-year membership to SOPTV!

To purchase your tickets or for more information, call 800-888-1847 or click HERE and type “Ethan Bortnick” into the search bar.