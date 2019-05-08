Ethan Bortnick: The Power of Music

Airs Monday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 12 at 11 p.m.

The captivating family music special Ethan Bortnick Live in Concert: The Power of Music features the amazing 12-year-old composer, pianist, and entertainer Ethan Bortnick, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, 4-piece band, and the 120-member Kids Choir, in a program that had the live audience dancing in the aisles!

Presented by WTTW National Productions, this program is premiering just in time for the family holiday get-togethers! Ethan performs with passion and heart – his fingers fly across the piano keys in “Minute Waltz,” and the audience rocks out to “Rock Around the Clock,” claps to the beat of “Lean On Me,” and participates in a very enthusiastic sing-along of “Crocodile Rock.” He’s joined by special guests Damian McGinty of Glee and Celtic Thunder and Grammy-nominated vocalist Jane Monheit, who add even more color to the musical rainbow on stage. You will get chills when you hear “The Earth Song,” and feel the power of music when Ethan performs an emotional and inspiring rendition of “We Are the World.” Beyond his gifts as a consummate musician, Ethan Bortnick is a driven humanitarian, too. This moving special highlights his belief that music has a higher purpose — an ability to emotionally connect people, encourage them to help others, and ultimately, affect change in the world, as presented in his own eloquent composition “Anything is Possible.”

Through his music, Ethan has already helped raise more than $30 million for children’s charities and other causes across the world. Ethan Bortnick is the youngest performer ever to headline his own international concert tour, and he has so far appeared in more than 200 concerts in the United States, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Australia. This special showcases Ethan’s amazing talent, passion for music, and generous spirit…all at the ripe old age of 12!