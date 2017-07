Wednesday, August 2 at 11:00 p.m.

Narrated by Orlando Bloom and hailed as a “tremendous achievement” by the Dalai Lama. Everest: A Climb for Peace is not just a typical Everest film, but a socially relevant documentary about peace, war, and the human spirit – an inspirational film, which also has some of the most incredible Everest footage ever shot, including a dramatic rescue from near the summit of Mt. Everest.