EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED ON SOPTV

This month SOPTV has its biggest membership drive ofthe year, beginning on March 3. You can see the tribute to the Beatles’ George Harrison in Concert for George on March 3, take a look back at the 50th anniversary of Fred Rogers’ career with Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like on March 6, and enjoy more spectacular scenery of our beautiful state with a new edition of Oregon Revealed: The Water Around Us on March 8, along with many other programs.

Over the years, roughly 60% of our members joined SOPTV during a March drive. Thanks to your continuing support and other dedicated SOPTV members, we are able to offer the “best television on television.” The price for quality is expensive. This year our share of the PBS program service was $407,900. This figure does not count the special acquisitions we have made for our southern Oregon members and viewers such as Doc Martin, DCI Banks, Father Brown, Midsomer Murders, Miss Marple, Maigret (March 18) and other favorites, plus the additional programming you enjoy on SOPTV-Create and SOPTV-World.

NEWS FROM WASHINGTON

As I write this column on February 9th, Congress reached a budget agreement and the President has signed a two-year spending bill. The bipartisan agreement raises the Federal debt limit until March 2019 with military spending scheduled to increase by $165B, domestic spending by $131B and $90B for disaster relief. At this time we do not know what this means for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). It is anticipated that the administration will release their budget recommendations during the week of February 12th, and it will not include support for CPB. Last year the President’s budget included $30M to wind down CPB’s operations. Fortunately, the Appropriations Committees in the House and Senate restored funding, which is $445M or (1/100th of 1% of the budget).

Below is a link to a video produced by Lisa Desjardins of the PBS NewsHour, “What you need to know about the federal debt ceiling, and why you should care.”

What You Need To Know

Thank you for your continued support!

Mark Stanislawski President & CEO