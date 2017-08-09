Father Brown: The Alchemist’s Secret

Friday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Professor Ambrose goes to see his old friend Father Brown to ask for help – he’s been followed ever since he came into possession of the diary of the university’s architect. It claims that the location of the alchemist’s secret is hidden in a riddle – the key to the lock to the door. Mrs McCarthy and Bunty accompany them to Gloucester University where Principal Malcolm allows student Timothy to borrow a ceremonial key. When the absent minded Professor goes missing, Father Brown sees if he’s with Timothy. He’s saddened to find Timothy’s body in his bedroom, his head bashed in with a polo mallet. When the key that Timothy took turns up in the Professor’s room, Inspector Mallory arrests him for murder, leaving Father Brown determined to prove his innocence.