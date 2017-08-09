Father Brown: The Fire in the Sky

Friday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m.

William chases his daughter Charlotte through the dark woods behind his house. His vision distorts and he falls to his knees. The next day, Father Brown and Mrs McCarthy visit a disorientated William who says that Charlotte’s gone. Later Charlotte staggers into the police station, shouting that ‘it’s trying to get out.’ She loses consciousness and is taken to Kembleford Cottage Hospital where Dr Ashley and nurse Alisha treat her. When a young man Sean arrives to see how she is, William erupts, telling him to go. Father Brown discovers that Sean was William’s gardener who was recently sacked. That night William panics as he sees an alien shape through the window. The next day his body is found in a locked room and Father Brown suspects he’s been poisoned…