Father Brown: The Theatre of the Invisible

Father Brown accompanies Mrs McCarthy to a heat for the BBC Radio Quiz ‘Up To You’ in the village hall. Producer Jeremy ushers them through, where Richie is the announcer, Joyce sings the theme tune and Barney is the ebullient quizmaster. Curmudgeonly landlady Mrs Rudge is unfairly eliminated while Bunty and Mrs McCarthy sail though to go head to head on the live show next week. Afterwards at her boarding house, Mrs Rudge is vile to the BBC cast and reveals she’s even read Richie’s salacious diary. Later when Jeremy returns with Bunty they’re shocked to find the guesthouse on fire. As Mrs Rudge’s corpse is removed, Inspector Mallory pronounces it an accident but when Father Brown looks closer he finds a device in the chimney designed to block it. Mrs Rudge was murdered…