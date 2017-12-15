Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 p.m.

Grammy-winning soprano Sylvia McNair joins the 150-voice Indianapolis Symphonic Choir and the Chamber Orchestra at The Palladium at The Center for The Performing Arts for the 25th anniversary of the holiday favorite FESTIVAL OF CAROLS WITH SYLVIA MCNAIR. The annual concert is one of the largest holiday performances in Indianapolis and includes familiar carol classics such as "Joy to the World," "The First Noel" and "O Holy Night." It also features a classical seasonal repertoire which includes: Morten Lauridsen's "O Magnum Mysterium" and William Mathias' "Sir Christemas." In addition, the concert special highlights the immense power of music in our schools via a side-by-side educational program titled "Spotlight Choir" that pairs a gifted local high school with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir for two pieces on the program.