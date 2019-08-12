Monday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. & Saturday, Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Casey Tibbs is celebrated as the cowboy who elevated rodeo from its corrupt contests of the early 1900s and into the multimillion-dollar sport it is today. FLOATING HORSES: THE LIFE OF CASEY TIBBS will reveal why Casey’s legend lives larger now than it did when he danced with saddle-broncs and graced the silver screens.

The finest historians of Casey Tibbs, Professional Rodeo and Western film will express their opinion on the one who rode above them all. To date, over 30 interviews have been completed with individuals whose lives and careers were forever altered by “America’s most beloved cowboy.” Rare rodeo footage, classic movie scenes, and famous photographs of the 1950s will punctuate their personal testaments.

Akin to riding a wild bronc in competition, Casey’s unpredictable life had its grand victories and cheerless crashes. Get ready to “Let’er Buck!”